Matthew Lee Peters
Matthew Lee Peters, 52, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to Robert and Sharon (Cottrill) Peters on August 30, 1967. Matthew married his high school sweetheart, Terra (Ramsey) Peters on October 8, 1988. He enjoyed going to car shows, gun shows and watching drag racing, but his true passion was his family. Matthew was a wonderful Husband, Son, Father, Pawpaw and Uncle. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, spoiling them, going on car rides and of course drinking his Mountain Dew. Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Peters. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Terra; daughters, Shea Peters, Martina (Brandon) Wrightsel, and Lydia Peters; 12 grandchildren; father, Robert Peters; brothers, Christopher (Alma) Peters and William (Kimberly) Peters; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Vickie Ramsey, Jr,; brother-in-law, Larry (Kirsten) Ramsey; sister-in-law, Jeananne (Bryan) Creager, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will welcome friends Wednesday, June 10, from 4-7 PM at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger 151 E. Main Street, Circleville. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11 at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Please leave fond memories of Matthew at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.