Dr. Max Hickman
CHILLICOTHE - Dr. Max R. Hickman, 85, Chillicothe, Ohio died Monday June 24, 2019 at Adena Medical Center after complications from a recent fall. He spent his final days at the same place he practiced medicine and saved countless lives for over 3 decades.
Max was born on January 27, 1934 in Lancaster, Ohio. He was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Asbury College in 1956. He married Shirley Grace Maier on May 30, 1956, in Wilmore, Kentucky, the same day they both graduated from Asbury College. In 1960, he completed Medical School at the University of Cincinnati. Following the completion of his residency in surgery at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Max and Shirley moved their family to Liberia, West Africa where they served as medical missionaries with the United Methodist Church at Ganta Liberia Methodist Mission.
Max's parents were Henry and Clara Hickman who were lifelong residents of Lancaster, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by his son Jay Hickman in December 2018.
Dr. Hickman and his family settled in Chillicothe in 1970 when he completed his mission work. He served the community of Chillicothe practicing surgery for 33 years. During this time, he combined his love of sports and medicine while he served many years as a Team Physician at Chillicothe High School. He will be remembered for his dedication to his patients and for his servant's heart and giving spirit to his community. He was a longtime and faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Dr. Hickman is survived by his wife Shirley of 63 years, a daughter Holly (Hal) Levinson of Charlotte, NC, a son Lance (Janora) Hickman of Powell, Ohio and a sister Sandy Lamb of Lancaster, Ohio. He was a devoted grandfather to Adam Levinson of New York, Taylor (Tony) Thines of Columbus, Ohio, Hayley Hickman and Jacob Hickman of Powell, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 1-3 and 5-8 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 South Mulberry Street, Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
"His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette on June 27, 2019