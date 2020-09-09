1/1
Max Lieurance
Max Lieurance

CHILLICOTHE - Max Clifford Lieurance, 85, of Chillicothe, died 3:27 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loved one and faithful canine companions. He was very courageous in his year and a half battle with liver cancer. It was his hope that by participating in a Cancer Research Trial at the James Hospital that his results would help future generations.

He was born January 31, 1935 in Highland Co., OH to the late Harry C. and Mildred Rhonemus Lieurance. On July 31, 1954 he married Mary Jane Reno Lieurance, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Cynthia L. (Ron) Henderson, of Chillicothe, Connie L. (Robert) Mollard, of Medina, David D. (Brenda) Lieurance, of Leesburg, and Colleen K. Steele, of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a twin brother, Mark H. (Novella) Lieurance, of Sunbury. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Billy V. Lieurance and Dorothy L. Smith.

Mr. Lieurance retired from the Second National Bank of Hamilton, OH, and Henderson Pharmacy. He attended Fairfield High School and Wilmington College. He was a member of Leesburg Lodge 78 F & AM, lifetime member of the NRA, and a founding member of the Renaissance Singers. He enjoyed woodworking, was a Mr. Fix-it and belonged to and was active in the church choir, wherever they lived.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Gabis, Dr. John Seidensticker and Adena Hospice and for their excellent care.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Friday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg., OH. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
