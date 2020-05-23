Resources
Columbus - Maxine E Fout, 103, of Columbus Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe Ohio, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Riverside Hospital. Born July 22, 1916 in Frankfort, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband, Farrell F. Fout; her parents James and Corda Hise; sisters Wilma Ravenscraft and Virginia Downs. She is survived by her son, James F. Fout and Judy M. Fout Daughter-in-law. Private services will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
