Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Greenfield - Maxine J. (Knisley) Mercer 86 of Greenfield left this world 6:54 pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. She was born June 25, 1932 in Pike County the daughter of the late Alfred and Leona Knisley. Maxine is survived by her 7 children, Carol Wright (Bruce Donlan) of Cincinnati, Linda (Robert) Rumfield of Latham, Lori (Randy) Rumfield of Sinking Springs, Loretta Leedom of Bainbridge, Barbara Mercer (Chris Tong) of Lynchburg, Cathy (Sean) Cobb of Greenfield and Gerald Mercer, Jr. of Dayton; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 6 sisters, Ruth Stultz, Darlene Lansing, Suzanne (Lawrence) Washburn, Carol (Jack) Garen, Alice Ross, Shirley Hakes and Eleanor Bailey; best friend, Macie Stratton and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Hope Thompson and 4 brothers, Maynard, Richard, Eugene and Alfred "Bud" Knisley. Maxine worked as a cook for many years at the Paxton Restaurant and Lighthouse boys camp. Maxine enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, camping, gambling and watching the Cincinnati Reds. She was also a past member of the Elks. Friends may call from 1 to 3 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Bainbridge with a celebration of Maxine's life to follow at 3 pm officiated by Rev. Jeff Adams.Those wishing to sign Maxine's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
