Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin H. Jones Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin H. Jones Sr. Obituary
Melvin H. Jones, Sr.

Chillicothe - Melvin H. Jones, Sr., 91, died at 8:32pm January 20, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.

He was born August 11, 1928, in Chillicothe, to the late Charles and Florence (Rose) Jones. In 1959, he married the former Georgia M. Thomas, who survives.

Also surviving are their children: Melvin H. Jones, Jr., Eleanor (Maurice) Callender, Marie Jones and Michael (Bobbie) Jones, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: William Jones, Brandon Jones, Brentney (Seth) Pittenger, Malachi Callender, Hezekiah Callender, Karissa (Troy) Netter and Krystian Jones; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by parents, brothers Russell Harlan and Richard Harlan and a sister Julia Tyler.

Melvin was a graduate of Waverly High School and served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 45 years at the Mead Paper Co. and was a member of the Mead Retirees. He attended the Chillicothe Agape Fellowship.

His funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, January 25, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Michael Jones officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11am until 1pm Saturday at the funeral home.

His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -