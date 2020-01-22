|
Melvin H. Jones, Sr.
Chillicothe - Melvin H. Jones, Sr., 91, died at 8:32pm January 20, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.
He was born August 11, 1928, in Chillicothe, to the late Charles and Florence (Rose) Jones. In 1959, he married the former Georgia M. Thomas, who survives.
Also surviving are their children: Melvin H. Jones, Jr., Eleanor (Maurice) Callender, Marie Jones and Michael (Bobbie) Jones, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: William Jones, Brandon Jones, Brentney (Seth) Pittenger, Malachi Callender, Hezekiah Callender, Karissa (Troy) Netter and Krystian Jones; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by parents, brothers Russell Harlan and Richard Harlan and a sister Julia Tyler.
Melvin was a graduate of Waverly High School and served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 45 years at the Mead Paper Co. and was a member of the Mead Retirees. He attended the Chillicothe Agape Fellowship.
His funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, January 25, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Michael Jones officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11am until 1pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020