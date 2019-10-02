|
|
Melvin L. Hess
Londonderry - Melvin Hess, 82, of Londonderry, passed 3:33 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 with family at his side following an extended illness.
He was born at home July 20, 1937, in Vinton County, to the late Floyd and Geneva Burt Hess. On June 8, 1957, he married the love of his life, the former Glennadine Mae Albright, who passed January 10, 2018.
Surviving are daughters, Kathleen (Jerald) Williams and Marlene (Mike) Fannon, both of Frankfort; grandchildren, Crystal, Danny, Zack, Tonya, and Sondra; great-grandchildren, Amber, Josh, Nick, Kale and Layton; great great grandchildren, Peyton, Addie and Sam; many nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Ronald (Debbie) Routte; numerous other extended family, friends and neighbors; and special lifelong friend, Gary (Carol) Hill and family. He was predeceased by grandsons, Eric Smith and W. Melvin Chesshir; a sister, Eutora Routte; a sister and brother-in-law Veronica and Leroy Collins; and nephews, Mark Snyder and Anthony Curry.
Melvin worked at Borden's Ice Cream in Columbus for 40 years.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Billy Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019