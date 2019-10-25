Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mendy Wallin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mendy Caye Wallin


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mendy Caye Wallin Obituary
Mendy Caye Wallin

Chillicothe - Mendy Wallin, 41, of Chillicothe, died 5:56 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her mother's residence following an extended illness.

She was born June 11, 1978, in Chillicothe, to Gordon R. and Sherry Elaine Turner Wallin.

Surviving are her daughter, Madison Young, of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Paisley D. Hall; mother and step father, Sherry and Ronald L. Campbell, of Chillicothe; father, Gordon Wallin, of Chillicothe; sisters, Carolyn Wallin, of Chillicothe and Chelsea Wallin, of Florida; nephews, Cooper Wallin-Busby and Kalem Jerome Pettis; nieces Evanee Rayne Hill and Lexiona Cadence Hill; several close cousins; and special friends Hattie Garten and Tammy Blair. She was predeceased by a cousin, Jamie S. Turner.

Mendy worked as a medical assistant at Adena Pulmonology.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dan Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 12 noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now