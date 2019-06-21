|
|
Merle R. Walter
Chillicothe - Merle R. Walter, 87, of Waverly, passed from this life Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Bristol Village, Waverly. He was born April 3, 1932 in Chillicothe to the late Henry P. Walter, Sr. and Lucy Mae (Barnhart) Walter. On November 4, 1977, he married Charlotte A. Ramsey, who survives.
Also surviving is a daughter; Dianna (Gregory) Hurles, a son; Jonathan (Linda) Walter, both of Chillicothe, step-daughter; Shelley Lynn (Ben) Moore, Latham, step-son; Herbert W. Moss, Jr., Columbus, daughter-in-law; Belinda Walter, Chillicothe, 23 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his former wife Betty Lou Poole, daughter; Kathleen Rooker, 2 sons; Bruce and Christopher, and a brother; Henry P. Walter, Jr.
Merle was formally employed by Mead Paper and was a truck driver. He was a former member of the Liberty Township Fire Department and the Chillicothe Chopper Motorcycle Club.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday. An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 21, 2019