Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Mervin D. Crago

Mervin D. Crago Obituary
Mervin D. Crago

Greenfield - Mervin D. Crago, 90, of Greenfield died at 2:32 a.m. Monday April 27, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Saturday, June 1, 1929 in Ross County, the son of the late Percie N. and Laura Free Crago. On May 9, 1949, he married the former Donna Brown, who preceded him in death on August 29, 2016.

He is survived by five children, Barbara (Archie) Barber of Greenfield, Rick (Laurie) Crago of Pickerington, Susan (David) Faulkner of Greenfield, Tim (Regenia) Crago of Greenfield and Roy Neil (Elisha) Crago of Frankfort; sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ellen Crago of Plain City and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one infant son, Jeffery Lynn Crago, sisters, Phryne Crago, Thelma Putnam, Pearle Dowler, Ruth Pinkerton, Flossie Stillwell and brothers, Dwight, Paul, Kenneth, Farrel and an infant brother.

In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be in prayer with us as we gather for a private family graveside service that will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Mervin on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
