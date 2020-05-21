|
|
Michael A. Leonard, Sr.
Chillicothe - Michael Arden Leonard, 67, transitioned from this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center following a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born on December 18, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to William Russell Leonard and Beverly Ann (Byrd) Leonard. On December 30, 1990, he married Terresa L. Gray, who preceded him in death.
Those left to mourn his passing are his son Joshua Michael Leonard, Chillicothe, Ohio; son Justin Tyler Leonard and grandson Ace Leonard, Circleville, Ohio; son Michael A. Leonard, Jr. (Ashley), granddaughters Brooke and Savannah and grandsons Andrew and Miles, Cincinnati, Ohio; son Chan Leonard, Jacksonville, Florida; daughter Chandra Renee Leonard, Tampa, Florida; daughter Joy Mareno (Carlton) and granddaughters Talia and Basia, of Cincinnati; his sister MaryAnn (Doug) Grayson, of Elyria, Ohio; mother- and sister-in-law Beverly Gray and Alicia M. Gray, Chillicothe, Ohio as well as a whole host of nieces, nephews and family friends. He was also preceded in death by his mother and father.
Michael retired from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections where he served in a variety of capacities as he worked his way up thru the ranks. Those roles included warden/superintendent of more than 5 institutions across Ohio and working in the Adult Parole Authority. He had previously retired as a Captain in the U. S. Marine Corps serving courageously in Beirut, Lebanon. Michael was a member of a number of different service and fraternal organizations including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, past Master of the Prince Hall Ionic Lodge #6 and was a proud and valued member of the Chillicothe Evening Lions and the Ross County Men's Chorus. As a lifelong scholar, Michael was a graduate of Bowling Green State University where he earned his undergraduate degree, received his graduate degree from the University of Cincinnati, and studied law at Capital University.
Michael was known for his love of God and shared his spiritual message and love of music as much as he could as he studied and became more proficient through his classes at SOMA. He and his late wife, Terry, were well known to local nursing homes where they would go with their family to sing, play the guitar and provide comfort when and where they could. His spiritual journey included serving as assistant pastor of the Eden Baptist Church in Waverly, Ohio, associate pastor of Agape Fellowship in Chillicothe, Ohio and most recently attended Open Door Church also in Chillicothe.
Details for a Celebration of Life for Michael are being planned and will be announced at a later date. Private services for immediate family members will be livestreamed at 12:00 pm Saturday, May 23 under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 21 to May 23, 2020