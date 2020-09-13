1/1
Michael A. McWhorter Sr.
Michael A. McWhorter, Sr.

Chillicothe - Michael A. McWhorter, Sr., 71, of Chillicothe, died 3:07 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born February 6, 1949, in Ross County, to the late Samuel and E. Hazel Hughes McWhorter. On April 22, 1968, he married the former Linda L. Elliott who died September 28, 2015.

Surviving are daughters, Michelle (Edward) Burton, of Chillicothe and Amanda (Daniel) Hughes, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Amber Aspel, Mariah, Summer and Autumn McWhorter, Lily and Kya Hughes and Alec and Violette Arledge; brothers, Samuel (Debbie) McWhorter and Mark McWhorter, both of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and his special pet, Corkey. He was predeceased by a son, Michael A. McWhorter, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
