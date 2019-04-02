|
|
Michael A. Miller
Chillicothe - Michael A. Miller, 39, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:22 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born July 10, 1979, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Michael L. and Carolyn L. Rapp Miller. On July 7, 2015, he married Fanta Reeves who survives.
Surviving are his mother, Carolyn L. Rapp, of Chillicothe; father, Michael L. Miller, of Tennessee; children, Shalien K. Miller, Gage Michael Miller, Keon R. Gibson, Karma E. Gordon, and Micha Anaya Miller; a sister, Tina Wright, of Chillicothe; many friends including Bill and Tammy Barker, of Chillicothe; many extended family members from the Reeves/Boyd families; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; 4 nieces; and two nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Lisa K. Miller.
Michael was an employee of Casa Del Taco and the Old Canal Smokehouse.
A graveside service will be held at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m.-12 noon prior to the graveside on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019