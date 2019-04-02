Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:45 PM
Twin Township Cemetery
Chillicothe - Michael A. Miller, 39, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:22 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born July 10, 1979, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Michael L. and Carolyn L. Rapp Miller. On July 7, 2015, he married Fanta Reeves who survives.

Surviving are his mother, Carolyn L. Rapp, of Chillicothe; father, Michael L. Miller, of Tennessee; children, Shalien K. Miller, Gage Michael Miller, Keon R. Gibson, Karma E. Gordon, and Micha Anaya Miller; a sister, Tina Wright, of Chillicothe; many friends including Bill and Tammy Barker, of Chillicothe; many extended family members from the Reeves/Boyd families; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; 4 nieces; and two nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Lisa K. Miller.

Michael was an employee of Casa Del Taco and the Old Canal Smokehouse.

A graveside service will be held at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m.-12 noon prior to the graveside on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help the family.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
