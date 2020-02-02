|
Michael A. Strausbaugh
Chillicothe - Michael A. Strausbaugh, 57, of Chillicothe, died 1:38 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born September 7, 1962, in Chillicothe, to the late Herman and Barbara Cochenour Strausbaugh. On April 26, 2003, he married the former Stephanie M. Fogall who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Abigail Olivia Strausbaugh and Gwendolyn Michelle Strausbaugh, both of Chillicothe; a brother, Tony (Amy) Strausbaugh; sisters, Dreena (Rick) Nordrum, Kim (Tracy Tackett) Strausbaugh, Barbie (Scot) Netter, Carrie Martin, and Rahnel (Ernie) Strausbaugh; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Herman Strausbaugh; mother, Barbara Patterson; and a sister, Dawn Strausbaugh.
A burial will be held in St. Margaret Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020