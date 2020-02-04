|
|
Michael A. Weaver
Chillicothe - Michael A. Weaver, 69, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born September 23, 1950, in Circleville, Ohio, to John Roy and Betty Mae Binkley Weaver.
Surviving are his mother, Betty Mae Weaver; a sister, Paula Weaver, both of Stoutsville; children, Dienne Jones, of Hillsboro, Michael Weaver, of South Salem and Jonathan Weaver, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Destinie (Mike) Clark and Zachary Carter; a great grandson, Sawyer Clark; and a special friend, Nila Barrows, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his father, John Roy Weaver and a brother, John Weaver.
Michael, a US Navy Veteran, served during the Vietnam War Era. He retired from Kenworth Truck Company in 2018 where he had worked for 41 years. Michael was a member of New Life CCCU in Richmond Dale. He had a private pilot's license and was an avid aviator.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in New Life CCCU in Richmond Dale with Pastor Dave Barth officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Life CCCU c/o Doug DuBois 3035 Vigo Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020