Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Life CCCU
3035 Vigo Road
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
New Life CCCU
3035 Vigo Road
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Weaver


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Weaver Obituary
Michael A. Weaver

Chillicothe - Michael A. Weaver, 69, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born September 23, 1950, in Circleville, Ohio, to John Roy and Betty Mae Binkley Weaver.

Surviving are his mother, Betty Mae Weaver; a sister, Paula Weaver, both of Stoutsville; children, Dienne Jones, of Hillsboro, Michael Weaver, of South Salem and Jonathan Weaver, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Destinie (Mike) Clark and Zachary Carter; a great grandson, Sawyer Clark; and a special friend, Nila Barrows, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his father, John Roy Weaver and a brother, John Weaver.

Michael, a US Navy Veteran, served during the Vietnam War Era. He retired from Kenworth Truck Company in 2018 where he had worked for 41 years. Michael was a member of New Life CCCU in Richmond Dale. He had a private pilot's license and was an avid aviator.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in New Life CCCU in Richmond Dale with Pastor Dave Barth officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Life CCCU c/o Doug DuBois 3035 Vigo Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -