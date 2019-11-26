|
|
Michael Begley
Chillicothe - Michael R. Begley, 59, of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home, following a year battle with cancer.
He was born April 12, 1960 in Camden, NJ to the late Paul Begley and Maureen (Burchill) Begley.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife and companion of 20 years, Vicki (Mash) Begley; his children, Jasmine (Devon) Marshall, Sean (Sarina) Sams, Brandy (Josh Lutz) Curtis, and Alexandra Crisp; grandchildren, Brennon, Lyndsey, Kevin, Haylie, Katlyn, Griffin, Simeon, Alyssa, Victoria, Jayden, and Scarlett; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Jaxon, and Lavonna; his siblings, Paul (Barb) Begley, Kevin (Pauline) Begley, Dennis (Sherry) Begley, and Brendan (Linda) Begley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Mike worked at the Kenworth Trucking Company for several years in Chillicothe. He was a proud member of A.A. for more than 20 years and loved sponsoring and helping people in recovery. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Crisis Center. In his free time, he loved going fishing. His family and friends will remember him for his wit, humor, and joking nature.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the First Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jon Welch officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 1:00pm until the time of the service.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019