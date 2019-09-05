Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Detty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Detty


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Detty Obituary
Michael D. Detty

Wellston - Michael D. Detty, of Wellston, passed away, 2:42 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, in the emergency room at Holzer Medical Center, Jackson.

He was born March 16, 1956, in Chillicothe, to Elba R. and Alice L. Withrow Detty. On February 14, 1999, he married the former Jeanette R. Coldiron who survives.

Also surviving are children, Misty R. (Jeremy) Reedy, of Wellston, April M. Estelle, of West Virginia, Rose M. Counts, of Adelphi, Amanda S. Simpson, of Toldeo, Brock A. Cade and Mitchell W. Cade, both of Wellston; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; a brother, Warren P. (Amy) Detty, of Richmond Dale; sisters, Venita (Ed Lamb) Layne, of Dayton, Becky Penrod and Tina Estep, both of Chillicothe; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle R. Curry; a sister, Bobbie Davis and a brother, Rocky A. Detty.

Michael was a licensed amateur ham operator and was a U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran.

Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 with Steve Newland speaking.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now