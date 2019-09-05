|
Michael D. Detty
Wellston - Michael D. Detty, of Wellston, passed away, 2:42 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, in the emergency room at Holzer Medical Center, Jackson.
He was born March 16, 1956, in Chillicothe, to Elba R. and Alice L. Withrow Detty. On February 14, 1999, he married the former Jeanette R. Coldiron who survives.
Also surviving are children, Misty R. (Jeremy) Reedy, of Wellston, April M. Estelle, of West Virginia, Rose M. Counts, of Adelphi, Amanda S. Simpson, of Toldeo, Brock A. Cade and Mitchell W. Cade, both of Wellston; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; a brother, Warren P. (Amy) Detty, of Richmond Dale; sisters, Venita (Ed Lamb) Layne, of Dayton, Becky Penrod and Tina Estep, both of Chillicothe; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle R. Curry; a sister, Bobbie Davis and a brother, Rocky A. Detty.
Michael was a licensed amateur ham operator and was a U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 with Steve Newland speaking.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019