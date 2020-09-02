Michael David Cousins II
Galloway - Michael David Cousins II, 43, of Galloway, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He was born on May 31, 1977 in Chillicothe, the son of Michael D. and Crystal Lowe Cousins of Frankfort, and they survive.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his fiancé, Keli Hemphill of Galloway, children, Ja Ki Cousins of Chillicothe, Jada Cousins of Chillicothe, Aimee Cousins of Galloway, step-children, Jaime Ramirez of Galloway, Charisma Ramirez of Galloway, sister Sarah Cousins of Frankfort, brother Christopher Turner of Frankfort, and special nephews, Antonio and Malcolm Turner, both of Columbus. He was preceded in death by a baby sister, Amy-Michelle Cousins, his paternal grandparents, George and Tula Cousins, and his maternal grandparents, John and Goldie Lowe.
Michael worked as a cook at Applebee's.
A time for gathering and remembering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. A celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Victor Cousins, and Minister Unice Lowe officiating. Michael's family and friends are encouraged to share a personal memory of him on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
.