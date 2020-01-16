Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Michael E. Clark


1953 - 2020
Michael E. Clark Obituary
Michael E. Clark

New Lexington - Michael E. Clark, 65, of New Lexington, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Heaven rejoiced and received Michael at 1:15 a.m. following a brief illness while he was in Mt. Aloysius.

He was born February 3, 1953, in Lancaster, OH to the late Lloyd L. Jr. and Mary E. Short Clark.

Surviving are a brother, Steven A. (Coral) Clark, of Silvas, IL and a sister, Lorri (Jim) Stewart, of Chillicothe and his special niece whom he adored, Stephanie Clark, Silvas, IL.

Michael worked for the Perco Workshop, attended church at Mt. Aloysius and he enjoyed attending the Ross County Fair.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steven Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
