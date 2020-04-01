Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cassady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael H. Cassady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael H. Cassady Obituary
Michael H. Cassady

Chillicothe - Michael H. Cassady, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:53 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born November 26, 1954 in Canton, OH to the late John and Alverda Dayton Cassady. On August 21, 2015 he married his wife and companion of 26 years Roberta A. Gray who survives.

Also surviving are his father, John Cassady, of Malta, OH; three children, Jami (Deanna), of Groveport, Michael, of Columbus and Charlie and Tiffany, of Obetz; 12 grandchildren; brothers, John David Cassady, of Ohio and Steven Dean Cassady, of West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

Michael retired following 42 years as a welder and pipefitter. He was a member of Local Union 189 Plumbers and Pipefitter, of Columbus.

As per family's request, no services or calling hours will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -