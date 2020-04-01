|
|
Michael H. Cassady
Chillicothe - Michael H. Cassady, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:53 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born November 26, 1954 in Canton, OH to the late John and Alverda Dayton Cassady. On August 21, 2015 he married his wife and companion of 26 years Roberta A. Gray who survives.
Also surviving are his father, John Cassady, of Malta, OH; three children, Jami (Deanna), of Groveport, Michael, of Columbus and Charlie and Tiffany, of Obetz; 12 grandchildren; brothers, John David Cassady, of Ohio and Steven Dean Cassady, of West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
Michael retired following 42 years as a welder and pipefitter. He was a member of Local Union 189 Plumbers and Pipefitter, of Columbus.
As per family's request, no services or calling hours will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020