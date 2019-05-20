|
Michael J. Stimmer
Chillicothe - Michael J. Stimmer, 59, of Chillicothe, died 9:58 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born June 3, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to John L. and Betty A. Ogier Stimmer.
Surviving are his mother, Betty A. Stimmer, of Chillicothe; a brother, Paul Hawk, of McArthur; and a sister, Dovie Heavrin, of Kingston.
Michael was a United States Navy Veteran.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Brent Rolston officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 20, 2019