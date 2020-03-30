|
|
Michael Joseph Broadstone
Chillicothe - Broadstone, Michael Joseph, age 81 of Chillicothe, OH, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital. He is preceded in death by parents, Franklyn & Charlotte Broadstone; 2 sisters, Shirley Broadstone Portner and Marilyn Broadstone. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith Rae (Franke) Broadstone; children, Michelle Broadstone, Joe & Melanie Broadstone (Konczalla); grandchildren, Dominik and Sophie and many other family members and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020