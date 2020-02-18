|
|
Michael Kevin Davis
Senoia - Michael Kevin Davis, 61, of Senoia Georgia passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Mike was born in Waukegan, Illinois to Norman Silas Davis and Marjorie Sweeney Davis. Moving to Chillicothe Ohio at an early age, Mike acquired a passion for football where he attended The Ohio State University and graduated with multiple degrees. Pursuing his dreams of coaching, Mike became an assistant football coach under the legendary Woody Hayes and continued his career at Ohio State under Earl Bruce. Mike later went onto Youngstown State as the assistant head coach under Jim Tressel in 1986 prior moving to Georgia in 1989.
Mike began a teaching career with the Fayette County Board of Education in 1990 at McIntosh High School and eventually became an Assistant Principal, Director of Athletics at Starr's Mill High School in 1997 where he served as a school administrator for a school of 1600 students overseeing all aspects of 23 Varsity Sports. Mike retired from Starr's Mill in 2015.
Mike loved football, American history and education. He loved to travel, spend time with family and adored his extended family and friends that he made throughout his coaching and teaching careers. Mike was a beloved member of his family and community and will greatly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Marjorie Davis and nephew Kyle Davis. Survivors include his brothers, Robert Davis, and Patrick (Karen) Davis; nephews, Justin (Jessica) Davis, Erik Davis and fiancé, Morgan Peacock and Cody Denson; nieces, Amanda Martin, Karly Davis and great niece, Olivia Martin.
A mass to celebrate Mike's life will be held Friday February 21, 2020 at 9am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, Georgia. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020