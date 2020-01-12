|
|
Michael Lenox
COLUMBUS - Michael E. Lenox passed away in Columbus on January 10, 2020. Born December 13, 1951 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late George and Mary Lenox. Michael is survived by wife, Ellen Birnadine Gose Lenox; son, Michael J. (Lisa) Lenox; grandchildren, Justin and Kateland Lenox; great grandchildren, Xander and Gracelynn; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14 from 4 to 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 pm. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020