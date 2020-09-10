Michael Reed



Chillicothe - Michael Reed, 75, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Memorial Day, May 25 in Lake Placid, Florida following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born January 24, 1945 to the late Harry Reed and Esta (Fraley) Thomas.



He is survived by his wife Vicki Reed of Lake Placid, Florida, his daughter Sheri (David) Rarick of Canal Winchester, his son Kevin (Wendy) Reed of Valrico, Florida, and step-son David Byer of Mount Vernon; step-mother Edna Reed; siblings Donna Enderle, Dugan (Sonnie) Reed, and Vicki Hatfield; grandchildren Marina, Natalie and Amanda Rarick, Remington Reed, and Justin and Alyssa Byer; and great grandchildren Peyton and Khloe Eddy. He was preceded in death by both parents.



Mike worked as an electrician and business manager with IBEW Local #88 of Chillicothe and later with IBEW Local #575 of Portsmouth. He was a proud union member and his union brothers always held a special importance in his life. Additionally, he worked with the Ross County Labor Council and volunteered with the Ross County Democratic Party. At the time of his death he was an active member of the Lake Placid Church of Christ.









