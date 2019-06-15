|
Michael S. McRoberts
Chillicothe - Michael S. McRoberts, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly 4:19 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence of natural causes.
He was born December 15, 1953, in Georgetown to the late Charles J. and Mary (Katie) Coleman McRoberts. On June 1, 1974, he married the former Ruth Carpenter who survives. They recently celebrated 45 years together.
Also surviving a brother, Jeffrey A. McRoberts and his spouse Steve Hynes, Naples, Fla; special friends, Charles and Sandra Scherer and many dear friends too numerous to mention, but you know who you are.
Mike retired from the State Fire Marshalls office in 2016. He worked at the Chillicothe Correctional Institute and was a former assistant Fire Chief of the Union Township Fire Department and worked at the former Landmark.
He loved working in his garden, mowing his grass, fishing in Florida with Charlie and fishing with his friend, Ed Stocklin at the local lakes. Mike enjoyed watching the Reds and Nascar races.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME where a reading and prayer will be at 7:30 p.m. by Chaplain John Karlson.
Donations may be made to Raptor, Inc., 961 Barg Salt Rd, Milford, OH 45150 because of Mike's love for birds and where they spent their anniversary or the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 in memory of his furbabies who have passed.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 15, 2019