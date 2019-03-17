|
Michael Shasteen
Florida - Michael Lee Shasteen of North Port Florida died at his home, February 4, 2019. He was born December 24, 1941 the son of the late Charles W. And Agnes Rebecca (Koger) Shasteen.
Mike grew up in Bainbridge and graduated from Paint Valley High School in 1959. He lived most of his adult life in Florida.
Mike is survived by his wife, Bonnie and fur baby, Sophie; daughter, Kim Carter of Columbus; son, Clay Shasteen of Florida; grandchildren, Eddie Carter and Cameron Shateen of Florida, Jaresa Shasteen of Michigan and Marina Shasteen of California; and sister, Susan (Melvin) Johnson of Bainbridge.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019