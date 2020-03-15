|
|
Michael Warren Carver
Chillicothe - Michael Warren Carver, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with his family at his side. He was 62. Michael is survived by his wife Caren, his sons Nate (wife Stephanie) and Austin "A.J." Carver, step children Thomas, Christina, and Theresa Kaste, step grandchildren Alexis and Amy Rodriguez, parents Warren and Anna, siblings Timothy (wife Allison) Carver and Kimberly Carver Feather, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs Coco, Cain, and Rylee.
Michael was born in Lockbourne, Ohio on March 4, 1958 to Warren and Anna (Watters) Carver. He attended Tiffin Elementary, Mt. Logan Jr. High, and was graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1976. Shortly after, he enlisted into the Ohio Air National Guard and served in the 121st Tactical Fighter Wing, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base for 4 years. He was later employed at Kenworth Truck Company working in the cab trim department with his friends from 1998 until his diagnosis in 2017. On 15 December 2000, he married Caren Louise Kropp, the love of his life who fought tirelessly and courageously with and for Michael during his long illness.
Michael was often quiet about his feelings, yet increasing expressed his great love for his wife, children, and his extended family. Family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas became more precious as he fought his battle with cancer. He had a boundless connection with the city of Chillicothe-it was his home town. He was a Cavalier through and through, attending countless basketball and football games for the last 40 + years. And yes, an avid Buckeye fan from the time he could walk which later extended to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He grew up loving to play sports, army, and camping with his cousins Michael, Joey, and Jeff Bailey, riding bikes with his brother and friend Teddy Smith all over town, climbing the apple tree in the back yard, Christmas mornings, and watching fireworks in the park. As a dad, he loved watching sports on TV with his sons who now carry on that passion and love for the game. As a young man, Mike was an amazing softball player. As I reflect on his passing, I see Mike hitting another monster home run in the city park, touching every base, and finally heading home. You shall be missed beyond words.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Obadiah Harris officiating. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020