Michaelette Barcikowski
MILFORD - Michaelette Barcikowski (Frena), 69 of Milford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
She was born June 19, 1950, in Creighton, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Marciniak) Frena, and sister of the late Marilyn Frena. She is survived by beloved husband of 49 years, Thomas W. Barcikowski, daughter Mandi (Dan) Cafasso, and son Brant (Angela) Barcikowski, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; cherished grandchildren, Briley Cafasso, Joselyn Cafasso and Gavin Barcikowski;, and sister Marlene Landers of National Heights, PA.
Michaelette spent her life caring for others. She worked as a practice manager and medical assistant at Chillicothe Family Physicians for over 20 years and retired from her role as practice manager in 2012 from Adena Dermatology. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Milford, Ohio. She cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5890 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, OH 45150, Rev. Michael Cordier, Celebrant. at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5890 Buckwheat Road Milford, OH 45150. Michaelette will be laid to rest at St. Andrew Cemetery, 5399 South Milford Road, Milford, Ohio 45140. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home, Chillicothe, where a wake service will be held at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen®, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, , 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242, or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019