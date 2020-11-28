Mickie Sue Maccabee
The Plains - Mickie Sue Maccabee, age 75 of The Plains, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Little Hocking. Born Feb. 23, 1945 in Findlay, she was the daughter of the late Gordon "Gus" Eugene Gustin and Nickalena "Mickey" Mary Bowers Gustin, and her late grandparents, Berardino "Bill" and Alfonsina "Francis" Sarnelli Bavaro Bowers. She was proud of her Italian heritage. Her father, Gus, operated a pharmacy in downtown Columbus and as a youth, Mickie worked at the Soda Fountain in the drug store.
She attended Worthington High School and Ohio University. She was a social worker for the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Chillicothe and Athens. She was a board member and volunteer for many years with Rural Action, and other various community action groups. She was a member of First Christian Church, Athens.
Mickie is survived by her daughter, Mary Katherine (Jeffrey) Hennen of Little Hocking; a son, Daniel Lee (Melissa) Maccabee, Jr. of Logan; five grandchildren, April (Lance) Hofmann of Belleville, WV, Joshua (Nicole) Hennen of Blacklick, Abram, Katelyn & Carter Maccabee all of Logan; four great grandchildren, Brady, Garrett & Corbin Hofmann and Madison Hennen; a twin sister, Vickie Lou Gustin of Athens; a sister, Gloria Jean McCloy of Murfreesboro, TN; a brother. Gordon Ray "Barney" Gustin of Florida.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a great grandson, Elijah Ralph Hennen; a sister and brother in law, Alda Joy & Charles Matteson. Funeral service will be conducted Dec. 5th, Saturday 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Jeff Hennen officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Dec. 4th Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 1:00 p.m. until time of service both at the funeral home. Due to the Pandemic, family and friends attending are requested to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rural Action, Inc., 9030 Hocking Hills Dr., The Plains, OH 45780. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
. The family wishes to express their thanks to Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff for the loving care Mickie received.