Mildred L. Ratcliff
McArthur - Mildred L. Ratcliff, 83, of McArthur, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born August 7, 1937, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Bryan and Edna Hoyd Castor. Mildred was the widow of the late Vernon G. Ratcliff.
She was a member of Antioch Christian Union Church (Kelly Church).
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. (Emmett) Long Jr. of McArthur; grandsons, Michael (Jennifer) Long of Lucasville and Scott (Cheryl) Long of Cedarville; great grandchildren, Drew, Trevor, Bradyn, Addison and Emmy; sister, Esther Bell of McArthur; sister-in-law, Freda Castor of Hamden and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnet, Francis, Roy and Cecil Castor and sisters, Laura Woodyard and Marguerite Craig.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Don Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Londonderry Cemetery, Londonderry. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while in attendance.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mildred Ratcliff to Antioch Christian Union Church, 33391 SR 683, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com