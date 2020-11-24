1/
Mildred L. Ratcliff
1937 - 2020
McArthur - Mildred L. Ratcliff, 83, of McArthur, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born August 7, 1937, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Bryan and Edna Hoyd Castor. Mildred was the widow of the late Vernon G. Ratcliff.

She was a member of Antioch Christian Union Church (Kelly Church).

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. (Emmett) Long Jr. of McArthur; grandsons, Michael (Jennifer) Long of Lucasville and Scott (Cheryl) Long of Cedarville; great grandchildren, Drew, Trevor, Bradyn, Addison and Emmy; sister, Esther Bell of McArthur; sister-in-law, Freda Castor of Hamden and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnet, Francis, Roy and Cecil Castor and sisters, Laura Woodyard and Marguerite Craig.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Don Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Londonderry Cemetery, Londonderry. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while in attendance.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mildred Ratcliff to Antioch Christian Union Church, 33391 SR 683, McArthur, Ohio 45651.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
November 24, 2020
praying for comfort for her family!
shirley ward
Classmate
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your family’s loss. Seeing her picture and that sweet smile reminds me of her precious light that radiated from her. Prayers of comfort for you who are left behind. Praises to God for her comfort and eternal life.
Tanya benbow
Friend
November 24, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you all love ya
Bonita myers
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Enjoyed talking with her when she visited mom on Sun's.
Lisa Allman
Friend
November 23, 2020
Gonna miss you!
Mike,Jenny,Drew,Cheyenne,Trevor,Andrea Long
Family
November 23, 2020
Mildred will never be forgotten. Such a sweet person with such a loving heart for everyone. Prayers for all her family.
Brenna Crowe
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mildred passing away..she was a wonderful lady..her husband Vernon worked with my dad Dave Molihan at odot.
Angie Wolfe
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Brenda & family,
So sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. She was always so friendly & smiling, a very pretty lady. My Dad & I enjoyed talking with her when we would see her out. Asking God to comfort you and may your precious memories bring healing to your heart.
Kathy Sowers
Friend
November 23, 2020
Brenda and family so sorry for your loss.
She was an amazing sweet lady.
Prayers for peace, comfort, and strength.
Regenia White Crago
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sorry to hear this, prayers and condolences to all her family and friends.
Melvin & Linda Nickell
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mildred's passing she was such a pleasant lady always enjoyed seeing her out and about just a social butterfly sending this with alot of hugs and prayers for you all may GOD give you peace and comfort for the upcoming days love to all !!!!!
Marcia Bonds and family
Family
