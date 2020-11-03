Mildred Lucille "Midge" Cline
Chillicothe - Mildred Lucille "Midge" Cline passed away on November 2, 2020 at the loving community of Canal Winchester Assisted Living. She was born on August 18, 1919, to Harry David Case and Lulu May Hatfield Case.
Mildred graduated from Hartford High School in 1937 and attended Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, where she studied clerical work, shorthand and typing. At that time, she met Leo Schmidt. They were married on March 29, 1942. Only three months later, Leo joined the Air Force to serve his country. He was declared MIA, and later, killed in action on July 18, 1944. Mildred worked several jobs in the Columbus, Ohio area following World War II. She met and married William N. Cline on May 29, 1948, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2000. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Spetnagel (Wayne), of Canal Winchester OH, Karen S. Theis (Robert), of Boardman OH, and Deborah L. Milazzo (Robert) of Knoxville TN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Mildred was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years. She was also an active member of the Ross, Pickaway, Groveport, and Canal Winchester senior center organizations. She was an avid and expert euchre player. But most of all, Mildred enjoyed gathering with her family. Although she enjoyed family visits all through the year, she always looked forward to Christmas with all the family surrounding her. She will be missed by all of her family, extended family, and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at the Ware Funeral Home for family. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donation be made to Canal Winchester Assisted Living, 6800 Gender Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 or Summit Hospice, 170 Taylor Station Road #220, Columbus, Ohio 43213.
