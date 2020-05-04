|
Mildred Martin
CHILLICOTHE - Mildred Cora May Martin, 95, of Chillicothe, known as Ms. Millie passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in her home after a brief illness.
Mildred was born to William F. Kinney and Blanche M. Keel Kinney on December 19, 1924. Mildred was a loving mother to Trudy Kinney, Fay Bostic, Deborah Wingo, Deidra Davis all of Columbus, Ohio, and Pamela (Harold) Elliott of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; William and Blanche Kinney, siblings; William, Orlando, Homer, Harold, John, Howard, Harry Kinney, Helena Woodfork, and Madeline Dixon and husband; Charles E. Martin, daughter; Nancy L. Kinney Carpenter, and her only son, James E. Davis, Jr... Mildred also lost one grandchild; Natalie R. Bostic and three great-grandchildren; David L. Hodge, Leon Valentine, and Tina Marie Valentine.
Mildred was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church and she was proud of her church affiliation. Mildred enjoyed Good Old Fashion Gospel Music and would pat her foot loudly in the church to let you know she was there. Mildred's pastime was watching the Chillicothe Cavaliers play football. Although not a Catholic, she enjoyed her fried fish on Friday nights with a cold brew. Mildred appointed herself Mayor of West 7th Street. Nothing could go on without her being in the middle of it. Mildred also would put the pedal to the metal and go up and down the highways to visit family and friends and you never knew when she would show up. Mildred was the Matriarch of the Kinney Family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as she has numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memories. She leaves a long lineage of 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren. Mildred will be greatly missed.
Graveside funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Saturday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Eric Carson officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020