Mildred N. Patton
Bellbrook - Patton, Mildred N. 88, of Bellbrook, formerly of Bainbridge, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1931 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Everett and Olive (Garman) Ferrell. Mildred was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred Knisley and Charles Patton; infant brother, Everett Jr.; two step-daughters, Janis (Bill) Hosler and Diana (Gary) Cochenour. Mildred is survived by her children Kenneth (Anna) Knisley, Thomas (Lynne) Knisley, Susan (Randy) Dohme and step-son David Patton; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marjorie Free and Beverly Smith; four nephews and one niece; close friends Missy Hirn-Pulliam and Dottie Anderson.
Mildred retired after 29 years from Rockhold Brown & Co. Bank. In retirement, Mildred enjoyed working alongside her son Tom at the Bainbridge Timbers restaurant. She was a lifetime member of Bainbridge United Methodist Church. In accordance with her wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will receive visitors at Bainbridge United Methodist Church between 10-11 a.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020 followed by graveside service officiated by Pastor Terry Washburn at 11:30 at Bainbridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Ohio Living Quaker Heights, Miami Valley South Hospital and Ohio's . Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020