Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Miles Wayne Montgomery Obituary
Miles Wayne Montgomery

Chillicothe - Miles Wayne Montgomery, of Chillicothe, died 8:47 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Nationwide Children's Hospital.

He was born April 16, 2019 in Chillicothe to Daniel M. Montgomery and Kelli E. Carnes.

In addition to his parents he is survived by grandparents, Bret Carnes and friend Nada, both of Chillicothe, Richelle and Travis Fair, of Leesburg, and Dan and Lisa Montgomery, of Circleville; uncles, David, Tyler, Nike, Abram and Bryan; aunts, Kristina, Tristan, Arianna and Taylor; and extended family. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Beth Carnes.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
