Minnie P. Ball
Chillicothe - Minnie P. Ball, 78, of Chillicothe, died 1:02 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness
She was born November 19, 1941, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Charles and Opal Olaker Gleason. On June 19, 1961, she married Delbert Wesley Ball who died February 10, 1991.
Surviving are children, Jeffrey D. Ball, James H. (Kimberly) Ball, David W. Ball, Nancy A. Ball, all of Chillicothe and John H. Ball; many grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a brother, John (Bonnie) Gleason, of Chillicothe; sisters, Vickie Schiller, of Chillicothe and Viola Larie, of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son; and sisters, Dorothy Boggess, Frances Ball, Janice Caudill and Peggy Gleason.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, OH with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in Ball Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, WV.
