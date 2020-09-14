1/1
Minnie P. Ball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie P. Ball

Chillicothe - Minnie P. Ball, 78, of Chillicothe, died 1:02 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness

She was born November 19, 1941, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Charles and Opal Olaker Gleason. On June 19, 1961, she married Delbert Wesley Ball who died February 10, 1991.

Surviving are children, Jeffrey D. Ball, James H. (Kimberly) Ball, David W. Ball, Nancy A. Ball, all of Chillicothe and John H. Ball; many grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a brother, John (Bonnie) Gleason, of Chillicothe; sisters, Vickie Schiller, of Chillicothe and Viola Larie, of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son; and sisters, Dorothy Boggess, Frances Ball, Janice Caudill and Peggy Gleason.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, OH with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in Ball Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, WV.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved