Misty Chesebro

Misty ChesebroWaverly - Misty Marie Chesebro, 45, of Kennard Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed Friday, August 14, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.Misty was born April 5, 1975 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Charlie "Toby" Helton and wife Vicki and Paula (Maloy) Moore and husband Bob. On May 9, 2009, Misty was united in marriage to Timothy Chesebro, who survives.Also surviving are daughters, Donielle Lawson and her husband Brandon and children, Chloie and Colt Lawson, Kara Sapp and children, Isabella "Bella", Paul "PJ", Conner and Camella Grate, son, Charlie Sapp and child, Gillianna "Bean" Sapp, daughters, Kourtnie Ison, Holli Chesebro and child, Ambrosa, Cynthia "Moe" Ison and Abigail Preston, brother, Toby "Joey" Helton and his wife Mindy and children, Cody, Katelyn, Sydney, Skylar and Lynlea, father-in-law, Wayne Chesebro and his wife Toni and mother-in-law, Karen Cary and her husband Ron, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Ray Ison.Misty was a home health aide.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jeff Rhoads, officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Wednesday.