Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Moveita Williams


1945 - 2019
Moveita Williams Obituary
Moveita M. Williams, 74, of Chillicothe, died at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe on July 18, 2019. She was born on Sunday, March 25, 1945 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Dunkle Detty. On December 22, 1961 she married Thomas Williams, and he survives.

Also surviving are her daughter; Janette (Robert Carder) Schoonover of Youngstown, son; Ed (Patty) Williams of Chillicothe, four grandchildren; Lisa (Josh) Bagford, Brad Schoonover, Meredith (Caleb) Potts, Lindsey (Kyle) Depugh, four great-grandchildren; Travis, Dylan, Gavin, Lilith, three sisters; Marvene Harkless of Chillicothe, Francis Perry Mary Lytle, both of Frankfort, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters; Charlotte Adams and Shirley Detty, six brothers; Floyd, Jr., Milton, Harry, Glen, Larry Mike, and Berman Detty, one son-in-law; Allen Schoonover.

A funeral service for Moveita will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 AM in the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort with Elder Garrett "Skip" Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family can visit with the Williams family on Sunday, from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Moveita's online register book may do so at

www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 20, 2019
