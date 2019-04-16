Services
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
(740) 495-5216
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
View Map
Burial
Following Services
New Holland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Haggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron W. Haggard


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myron W. Haggard Obituary
Myron W. Haggard

Greenfield - Myron W. Haggard, 75, formerly of Washington C.H., died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Court House Manor.

Myron was born May 8, 1943, in Pickaway Co., OH to Edward Wesley and Lucille Campbell Haggard.

He served in Korea with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Malcolm E. Haggard.

He is survived by three children, Chris (Shisarpatch) Haggard of Knoxville, TN, Kirby (Amber) Haggard of Washington C.H. and Lori (Marty) Givens of Frankfort, eight grandchildren; two sisters, Nadine (Terry) Sidle of Ontario, CA and Annette (Lloyd) Hill of Circleville.

The funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now