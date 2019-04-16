|
Myron W. Haggard
Greenfield - Myron W. Haggard, 75, formerly of Washington C.H., died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Court House Manor.
Myron was born May 8, 1943, in Pickaway Co., OH to Edward Wesley and Lucille Campbell Haggard.
He served in Korea with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Malcolm E. Haggard.
He is survived by three children, Chris (Shisarpatch) Haggard of Knoxville, TN, Kirby (Amber) Haggard of Washington C.H. and Lori (Marty) Givens of Frankfort, eight grandchildren; two sisters, Nadine (Terry) Sidle of Ontario, CA and Annette (Lloyd) Hill of Circleville.
The funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019