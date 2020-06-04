Nancy Ann Kutschbach
Sandusky - Nancy Ann Kutschbach, 55, of Sandusky, OH, died 4:23 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus unexpectedly.
She was born October 10, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, to Dayle and Alene Wilber Roof both who survive of Columbus. On November 21, 1987, she married Jerry L. Kutschbach, Jr. who survives.
In addition to her husband and parents, surviving a daughter, Karly Kutschbach, of Sandusky; sisters, Kim (David) Fields, of Lancaster and Debra (Tom) Steffan, of Grove City; mother-in-law, Sharma Williamson Kutschbach; brothers-in-law, Todd Kutschbach and Mike (Betty) Kutschbach, all of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Jerry L. Kutschbach, Sr.
A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.