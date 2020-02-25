|
|
Nancy Baum
Nancy Baum, 94, was called home by her Lord and Savior on February 24. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Don Placier; infant brother, Tommy Placier; husband, Robert Baum; brother and sister in-law Dick and Cindy Baum; niece, Linda Smalley. Survived by daughters, Barbara (Bobby) Anderson, Marcia Baum; son, Howard (Mary Anne) Baum; brother, Philip (Nancy) Placier; niece, Debbie (Ed) Acton; nephew, Rick (Susan) Baum; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. After graduating from Muskingum College, Nancy began her music teaching career in Huntington Local Schools in 1947 where she met and fell in love with the milkman. They married in 1951 and she moved to Bainbridge and continued her teaching career in Paint Valley Local Schools until her retirement in 1991. Nancy's community involvement included being the choir director of the Methodist Church for many years, a member of the Philomathean Club, the Garden Club, the Ross County Historical Society and a volunteer at the Dr. John Harris Dental Museum. An avid lover of history, one of her proudest moments was in the writing and publishing of The History of Bainbridge in 1994. Friends and former students are invited to a memorial service on March 8 at Bainbridge United Methodist Church at 3:00. Friends may call at 1:00. Light refreshments will be served during the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Living Foundation , Westminister-Thurber Community, 1001 Kingsmill Pkwy Columbus, OH 43229. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020