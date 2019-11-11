|
Nancy (Porter) Campbell Hicks
South Salem - Nancy (Porter) Campbell Hicks, age 72, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at OSU East Medical Center in Columbus, following an extended illness.
Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was interested in antiques, crafts, knitting and loved her pets. She was retired from Greenfield Exempted Village School District after 30 plus years of employment.
She was born on January 21, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Alpha (Doughty) Porter.
She is survived by one daughter, Heather Campbell of South Salem; one son, Chad Campbell of South Salem; two brothers, James (Kathy) Porter of Ray, John (Lori) Porter of Chillicothe; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Campbell; one sister, Joan Rippeth; one nephew, Randy Harper and both parents.
Funeral Service will be 6:00 P.M. Thursday, November 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019