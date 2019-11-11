Services
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Campbell (Porter) Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Campbell (Porter) Hicks Obituary
Nancy (Porter) Campbell Hicks

South Salem - Nancy (Porter) Campbell Hicks, age 72, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at OSU East Medical Center in Columbus, following an extended illness.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was interested in antiques, crafts, knitting and loved her pets. She was retired from Greenfield Exempted Village School District after 30 plus years of employment.

She was born on January 21, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Alpha (Doughty) Porter.

She is survived by one daughter, Heather Campbell of South Salem; one son, Chad Campbell of South Salem; two brothers, James (Kathy) Porter of Ray, John (Lori) Porter of Chillicothe; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Campbell; one sister, Joan Rippeth; one nephew, Randy Harper and both parents.

Funeral Service will be 6:00 P.M. Thursday, November 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, with cremation to follow.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -