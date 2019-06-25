|
Nancy Ellen Sherwood
Frankfort - Nancy Ellen Sherwood of Frankfort, Ohio died on June 23, 2019 She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on July 11, 1947 to George William Oren and Anna Armstrong Oren. She was preceded in death by her infant sister Carol Jean Oren, and is survived by her sister Joy Kathleen Jones of Colorado.
She leaves behind four children: Gordon Smith of Indianapolis, IN, Stephanie Smith of Frankfort, OH, Jeffery Smith (Jennifer) of San Jose, CA, and Marsha (Vince) Thompson of Greenwood, IN; Seven grand children: Cassie (Nate) Davis of Chillicothe, OH, Jason (Lindsey) Helwig of Hillsboro, OH, Abigail Beavers of Frankfort, OH, Joshua, Graham, and Tristan Stickels of Indianapolis, IN, Georgia Smith of Hamilton, OH and three great-grand daughters: Calandra, Carleigh, and Camden Davis.
A private service will be held at the family plot in Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 25, 2019