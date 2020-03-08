|
Nancy French
Waverly - Nancy French, 71, of Waverly, Ohio, passed from this life to live eternally in peace on Friday, March 6, at Adena Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born July 2, 1948 in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and Alice (Mandrey) Farley.
Surviving are William L. French, her loving husband of forty-nine years. Surviving are her three children, son, Todd French and his wife, Tina (Ewing) French and his daughters, Emily and Rachel French; son, Michael French and his wife Lamiad "Jackie" (Sutthimoon) French and his daughter, Kaylee French; and daughter, Rebecca (French) Cepluch and her husband, Scott Cepluch and her daughter, Ella Cepluch.
Also surviving brothers, William Farley, Jr. and wife "Deb" (Holden) Farley, Glenn Farley, special nephew, Wayne Cottrill and his wife Dana (Keys) Cottrill and their son, Justin Cottrill.
Nancy worked several years for Wearever, Columbus & Southern Ohio electric (AEP) in Waverly and Chillicothe before working and retiring from Mead Paper. Nancy spent the remainder of her life enjoying her time and husband, William, children and granddaughters. She was well known for her cooking, generosity and fun-loving nature.
At Nancy's request, there will be a private service for the family.
"When you remember me, it means you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. It means that even after I die, you can still see my face, hear my voice and speak to me in your heart. -Frederick Buechner
