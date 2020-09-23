Nancy Grey
Chillicothe - Nancy J. Grey, 78, of Chillicothe, died at her home unexpectedly on September 20, 2020.
Born June 8, 1942, in Chillicothe to the late Glenn L. and Doris J. (Cavins) Grey, Nancy was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1960. She earned her Bachelors of Art and taught Art for over 30 years. An artist herself, Nancy also enjoyed directing plays as well as building and designing sets for high school plays. She also was responsible for bringing National Art Honor Society to Chillicothe students and influenced many young artists.
Nancy is survived by her beloved sister Betsy (Bill) Davidson; she was affectionately known as "Doo-Dah" to her nephews Bradley Davidson and Brenton (Kelly) Davidson; and great-nephews Weston and Wyatt Davidson, all of Chillicothe; and her faithful canine companion "Kenzi." In addition to her immediate family, Nancy is also survived by many dear friends, including Lisa Morgan, and her "Boa Girls" group: Amey VanVoorhis, Barb Pocock, Doree Ireton, Mary Ann Dixon, Sherry Graves and Judy Tomlinson. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law David W. (Sheila) Grey.
Nancy's preferred medium was pen and ink and her favorite subject was covered bridges. In addition to the arts, Nancy loved to travel and especially loved the season and spirit of Christmas. While her biological family was small, she touched many lives and influenced countless students.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Jim Groves officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com