Nancy J. Barrows
Chillicothe - Nancy J. Barrows, 88, of Chillicothe, died 3:37 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 3, 1931, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late H. Willard and Dorothy J. Riggs Clark.
Surviving are children, Deborah J. (Joseph) Minnix, of Chillicothe, Rebecca J. Schmeider, of Pennsylvania, James K. (Linda) Barrows, Jr., of Londonderry, Nancy J. (Tim Crawford) Byers, of Chillicothe and Joyce A. (Ernest) Johnson, of Youngstown; 9 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandchildren.
Nancy was a member of Christian Life Tabernacle.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Phillip Rutherford and Pastor Mark Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 24, 2019