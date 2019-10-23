|
|
Nancy J. Sherrick
Clarksburg - Nancy J. Sherrick, 69, of Clarksburg, died at 7:55 a.m. on October 22, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 20, 1949, in Ross County, the daughter of the ate Ralph Wendell and Mildred Cook Carroll. On October 13, 1972, she married Thomas M. Sherrick who survives.
In addition to her husband who loved her very dearly, Nancy is survived by one son, Brad Sherrick of Richmond Dale, one daughter Taylor Sherrick of Clarksburg, four grandchildren, Blake Sherrick, Baylee Sims Sherrick, Alie Sherrick, Ronnie Pettiford, three great-grandchildren, Trevor, Brylee, Corbin, two sisters, Jenny Williams of Clarksburg, Sue Ann Carroll of Chillicothe, and one brother, Jeff (Denise) Carroll of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Christina Pettiford.
Nancy was a graduate of Adena High School. She retired as a case manager from Orient Correctional Institute. Her family wishes to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Pam and Faye, as well as Tom's sister Patty, and Taylor and Ronnie for the love and care they gave to Nancy.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg. Friends may visit with the Sherrick family at the funeral home on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, PO Box 400, Lucasville OH 45648. Those wishing to sign Nancy's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019