Nancy J. Wilson
Chillicothe - Nancy Walling Barker Wilson
Nancy was born April 9, 1934 in Hickory NC to Kenneth and Loretta Walling. She passed away July 21, 2020 at Traditions of Chillicothe, after a long illness.
Nancy graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati Ohio in 1952. She was the editor of the yearbook in her senior year amongst other high school honors. Nancy received a bachelor's degree from Wittenberg in 1956, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Bet. She later obtained a master's degree in social work from The Ohio State University.
She married the late, J William Barker II in 1956. They were blessed with three sons and raised their family in the Columbus and Springfield areas.
Nancy and the late, Walter 'Doc' Wilson, married in 1983. She and Doc lived in a golf course community in Pinehurst NC. An active member of the West End Presbyterian Church, Nancy sang in the choir, and traveled with her church group all over the world. She helped with many charitable events as well as supervising her Mother's care at Qual Haven in Pinehurst.
She is survived by three sons, Bill III (Tammy) Barker, Chillicothe Ohio, Ken (Mary) Barker, Boise Idaho and Bruce (Patricia) Barker, St Augustine, Florida; six grandchildren, Sarah Barker, Cleveland Ohio, Tommy Barker, Boise Idaho, Bill Barker IV, Chillicothe Ohio, Jeremy Barker, Chillicothe Ohio, Matt Barker, Chillicothe Ohio, Ryan Muncy, Chillicothe Ohio; a great-grandson, Will Barker, V, Chillicothe, Ohio; three great-great-granddaughters, all of Chillicothe, Ohio; a sister, Cynthia (Tom) Pemberton, Boynton Beach, Florida; a brother, T.K. (Linda) Walling, St. Paul, Minnesota; four nieces, Anne Bernet, Lake Worth, Florida, Kate Pemberton, Delray Beach, Florida, Jeanne Tolle, Stuart, Florida and Jessica Sublette, Madison, Wisconsin; and a nephew, Sam Walling, St. Paul, Minnesota.
The family is pleased that upon her departure, Nancy became a part of a dementia research group at The Ohio State University.
A celebration of life for Nancy Walling Barker Wilson is planned for a later date.
Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
