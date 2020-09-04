1/1
Nancy Jane Chaney Coy
Nancy Jane Chaney Coy

Chillicothe - Nancy Jane Chaney Coy of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away while traveling in Virginia on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Jane Walker, and her brothers, Jack and Jerry Chaney.

She is survived by her children, Thomas J. Coy, Carla K. Copley (Jerry), Kelly J. Krick (Todd), Diana L. Campbell, Dean A. Coy, Sean A, Coy and Tracy A. Coy; 13 grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren; very dear friend who cared for her, Dixie Wood; sister, June Pustelnyk; Sister-in-law, Christine Chaney; Father of her children, Carl A. Coy; beloved dog, Gracie; many friends in the Red Hat Society; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Nancy was a great cook, loving to eat she would always say, "if it doesn't eat me first then I eat it!" She retired from GE after 28 years and a volunteer at Adena Hospital. She was a lifetime member of the Red Hat Society. She was a loving mother and raised her children to care for others by showing them how, she showed them life and how to give and receive love and care. She will be missed by all those she knew her.

A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home of Roanoke, Virginia.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA 24017-2137
(540) 562-1182
